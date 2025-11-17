Bangladesh tense ahead of ousted PM Hasina's verdict

DHAKA: Several crude bombs exploded in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Sunday (Nov 16), police said, heightening tensions ahead of a verdict on Monday in a case against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over violence during street protests last year.

No casualties were reported, but the blasts further unsettled a city already on edge after days of political unrest.

Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity for allegedly ordering a deadly crackdown on student protests in mid-2024. She denies any wrongdoing and has remained in India since fleeing there after her ouster in August last year.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner has instructed officers to open fire on anyone involved in arson or attempts to cause death by hurling crude bombs, local media reported.