Bangladesh tightens security after youth leader’s killing as media attacks stoke unrest fears

Tens of thousands of Bangladeshi mourners, including the country's interim government leader, attended the funeral on Saturday (Dec 20) of a slain youth leader and election candidate amid tight security.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last week while launching his campaign for an election due in February. He died on Thursday in Singapore after six days on life ‍support.

His death has prompted a wave of ⁠unrest ‍in the South Asian nation that included coordinated mob attacks on major newspapers and cultural institutions.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed across the capital for Saturday's funeral but there were no reports of any renewed violence.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Interim government leader ⁠Muhammad Yunus said Hadi's legacy would endure, describing the funeral as a collective pledge to uphold the ideals he had championed.

"Today, we have come to promise ‍you (Hadi) that we will fulfil what you stood for," Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told the mourners, who included Bangladesh's army chief and representatives from across the political spectrum.

In a rare and symbolic honour, Hadi was laid to rest on the Dhaka University campus beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.