Bangladesh signs UN deal to help Rohingya refugees on island

DHAKA : United Nations (UN) officials signed a deal with Bangladesh on Saturday (Oct 9) to help provide basic services to thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees who have been moved to camps on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal.

The Bangladeshi government has moved nearly 19,000 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island from border camps despite protests by some refugees and opposition from rights groups, who say the low-lying island is vulnerable to flooding and storms.

Authorities in the densely populated South Asian country eventually want the island to accommodate about 10 per cent of the 1 million Rohingya refugees who currently live in ramshackle border camps after fleeing violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN refugee agency, said the agreement signed on Saturday allowed for close cooperation with the government on providing services for the island's growing refugee population.

"These cover key areas of protection, education, skills-training, livelihoods and health, which will help support the refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare them for sustainable return to Myanmar in the future," a UNHCR statement said.