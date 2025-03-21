Bangladesh says will not ban ousted PM's party

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government says it has no plans to ban the political party of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, putting it at odds with the student revolutionaries who overthrew her in an uprising last year.

Hasina's Awami League was accused of extensive human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure, including a violent crackdown on last year's protest movement that killed more than 800 people.

Student leaders still grieving the deaths of their comrades have demanded the party, which played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's bloody 1971 independence war under Hasina's father, be outlawed.

But Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the de facto leader of the caretaker government that took office after her toppling, said it had no intention of doing so.

"Professor Yunus stated that the interim government has no plans to ban the party," said a government statement issued late on Thursday (Mar 20).

"However, individuals within its leadership who are accused of crimes, including murder and crimes against humanity, will be tried in Bangladesh's courts."

A tribunal in Dhaka has already issued arrest warrants for Hasina, who took refuge in neighbouring India after her toppling, and her allies.