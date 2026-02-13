Bangladesh's BNP wins historic parliamentary election

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party won a landmark parliamentary election on Friday (Feb 13), local TV stations showed, as ballots were counted through the night in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability.

The parliamentary election held on Thursday was Bangladesh's first vote since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that toppled long-time premier Sheikh Hasina.

A clear outcome had been seen as crucial for stability in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and hit major industries, including the garment sector in the world's second largest exporter.

It was also the first national election to follow recent revolts led by the under-30s that have cropped up through the wider region. Nepal is set to hold a vote next month.

BNP SAILS TO VICTORY

By around 4am local time, the BNP had secured 185 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation, TV channels showed, easily crossing the halfway mark for a simple majority.

As counting continued, BNP leaders said the party was confident of winning 200 seats and securing a two-thirds majority.

"Of course, BNP is winning, the majority of course, and it would even be a landslide victory," Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a BNP standing committee member, said. "Winning two-thirds of the seats is called a landslide victory, I think we would cross the 200-seat limit."

The BNP is led by top prime ministerial contender Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

Its campaign promises included financial aid for poor families, a limit of 10 years for an individual to remain prime minister, boosting the economy by measures including foreign investments, and anti-corruption policies.