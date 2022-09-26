Malaysia central bank announces new measures to combat financial scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s central bank has announced a slew of additional measures and security features to curb the rising number of financial scams.

In a speech at a financial crime exhibition on Monday (Sep 26), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd said that the measures include requiring banks to migrate from SMS one-time passwords to “more secure forms of authentication” for online activities and transactions as well as “a cool-off period” for first-time online banking service registrations.

“The tighter security controls are being put in place to deter efforts by criminals to scam consumers,” said Mdm Nor Shamsiah.

Additionally, she outlined that banks will be required to further tighten fraud detection features by immediately alerting customers when fraudulent activity is detected in their accounts and to block such transactions.

Users will also be restricted to one mobile device for authentication and banks will be required to set up dedicated hotlines for customers to report financial scam incidents.

In announcing these measures, Mdm Nor Shamsiah acknowledged that they would inevitably lead to friction or inconvenience for customers' online banking experience. Yet she stressed that they were necessary.

“For example, online banking transactions might take a little longer to process. Financial institutions will also conduct more checks when customers request to change or register a new phone number,” said Mdm Nor Shamsiah.

“Make no mistake, while these measures entail some inconvenience, they are important to protect the interests of customers,” she added.