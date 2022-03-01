BN launches Johor polls manifesto, pledges to govern with integrity in 'new political narrative'

To boost the integrity of the Johor government, Mr Hasni said that if BN wins, all state assemblymen will be required to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Key-performance indicators will also be introduced for senior state civil servants and village heads, and they will be announced publicly.

Mr Hasni added that each assemblyman, regardless of whether he or she belongs to the government or opposition, will receive RM200,000 annual allowances for constituency works.

Mr Hasni, who is contesting in a four-corner fight in the Benut state ward, added that BN is also looking to enact an anti-hopping law for Johor assemblymen.

He added that BN will strive to realign electoral boundaries in areas with a dense voter population “to empower democracy”.

To help small businesses who are grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Hasni said the BN government will also look to offer interest-free loans to suitable firms.

Meanwhile, he pledged that BN will offer help to settlers in the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) areas or those in the Malay reserve lands by building homes and improving the infrastructure.

Mr Hasni said that in its manifesto, BN is looking to boost public infrastructure in the state by integrating its public bus and rail services with the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link service.

He added that BN is also keen to launch a new environment initiative called the Johor Green Deal, which will be based on clean energy, mitigation of natural disasters and formation of low-carbon cities.

“This will be launched in stages over the next five years,” he added.