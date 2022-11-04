Barisan Nasional’s strategy for ethnic, gender inclusivity must be understood: Ahmad Zahid ahead of Malaysia GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said some coalition members have not understood why it is moving towards “inclusivity and progressive policies” as part of its winning strategy in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said to win a particular constituency the selection of candidates should not be on the basis of skin colour, ethnicity or gender.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 4), Ahmad Zahid, however, said that some BN members have criticised the strategy because it means some of them have to be dropped in the coming election.

“Some even despise this strategy. It is true that sometimes in the struggle towards a big victory, not all of us can reveal our secret strategies and weapons,” said Ahmad Zahid who will defend his parliamentary seat in Bagan Datuk, Perak.

According to Ahmad Zahid, several MPs who have been in politics for a long time have to be dropped to make way for new faces as well as to secure more participation from the youths.

Several of those who were dropped from the list of BN candidates announced on Tuesday, included ministers in the caretaker Cabinet of prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said that there were attempts by certain male incumbent MPs who are bent on consolidating their power in GE15 to the detriment of the coalition’s interests.

They included senior figures who were dropped as the coalition’s candidates for the election.