BN's days of fielding a 'songkok' and expecting easy election wins are gone: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

BAGAN DATUK, Perak: Barisan Nasional (BN) can no longer simply field any candidate in an election and expect an easy win, said United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice-president and caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that unlike before, BN has to work much harder and cannot afford to be in its comfort zone due to the challenging political situation these days.

“In the past, when we contested, we were sure to win even if we fielded a ‘songkok’ (headgear worn by Malay men). But times are changing. GE14 (14th General Election) clearly showed us that we cannot merely rely on having the confidence to win many votes easily,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Monday (Oct 17).

“Unlike in the past, there is no more guarantee of an easy win. We now have to work very hard.”

During GE14, the BN coalition lost its 61-year hold on power to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mr Ismail Sabri said that BN is entering the GE15 ring not merely to compete but to win the polls with a large majority.

BN must become the dominant party in the new government, he said.

“We will only acquire enough power for others to listen to us if we occupy at least 80 seats or a two-thirds (majority). If the party is not strong and unable to dominate, it would be difficult to make decisions and control Putrajaya,” he said.

There are 222 seats in the Lower House.