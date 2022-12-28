Malaysia landslide: Despite pain of losing loved ones in Batang Kali, families try to move on

Together with the two on the camping trip was his wife’s sister, who also did not survive the tragedy.

“Before leaving my son told me to take care of myself for a few days while they were away. Now he is no more,” he said, adding that his wife only gave birth to their son after many years.

He said that when he first saw the body of his son and then his wife, he fainted.

After several days of tears, Mr Tong said he came to terms with the incident and went back to work soon after.

“I don’t want to sit alone at home and let my emotions get the better of me. It is better that I go to work,” he told CNA before a special event where families of several victims were handed out with aid from the government.

During the event Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Armizan Mohd Ali presented RM20,000 of financial aid to Mr Tong.

Mr Armizan later presented RM10,000 to Siti Esah Hassan, 53, who is the mother of another victim Nurul Azwani Kamaruzaman, 31.

Mrs Siti said that she had to come to terms with her daughter’s death although it was difficult to do, especially when she saw her daughter’s clothes in their home in Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night, thinking of her. It feels like she’s there sometimes. When I look at her clothes, I feel sadder. But I can’t do anything except to accept what had happened,” she told reporters at her home.

She said that Nurul Azwani, the eldest of three daughters, was a cheerful person who always had a smile on her face.

“She was supposed to come back home on that Friday and we were then supposed to go back to my village in Kelantan by bus at night. My daughter had already bought the tickets as it was the school holidays,” said Mrs Siti.