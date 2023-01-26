BBC film on Indian PM Modi's role during the 2002 Gujarat riots draws government ire

NEW DELHI: Days after India blocked a BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat state and banned people from sharing it online, authorities were scrambling to halt screenings of the programme at colleges and restrict clips of it on social media.

The move to block the film, which questions Mr Modi's leadership at that time as then chief minister of the state, has been decried by critics as an assault on press freedom.

The two-part documentary India: The Modi Question has not been broadcast in India by the BBC, but India’s federal government blocked it over the weekend and banned people from sharing clips on social media.

The government has cited emergency powers under its information technology laws, and Twitter and YouTube have complied with the request, removing many links to the documentary.

According to The Guardian, emergency laws brought in by the Modi government just two years ago were used to enforce the ban.

Posts from about 50 Twitter accounts were removed, with activists, politicians and even Hollywood actors, including John Cusack, among those affected, as well as an unspecified number of YouTube channels. Widely shared clips of the documentary also quickly disappeared from Indian social media.

This is not the first time the Modi government has used the 2021 information technology rules to censor online content critical of the administration, The Guardian reported.

However, the ban has set off a wave of criticism from opposition parties and human rights groups, slamming it as an attack against press freedom.

It has also drawn more attention to the documentary, sparking scores of social media users to share clips of the movie on WhatsApp, Telegram and Twitter. Indian students have also vowed to hold more screenings of the film.

Press freedom in India has declined in recent years and the country fell eight places, to 150 out of 180 countries, in last year’s Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

The non-profit organisation accuses Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Senior leaders of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party have denied this, even as Modi's government has regularly pressured Twitter to restrict or ban content it deems critical of the prime minister or his party.

Last year, it threatened to arrest Twitter staff in the country over their refusal to ban accounts run by critics after implementing sweeping new regulations for technology and social media companies.

Meanwhile, the ban has prompted critics of Twitter to accuse the company of censorship.

Twitter CEO Musk tweeted back to one such accusation, saying: “First I've heard. It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things."