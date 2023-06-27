Logo
Asia

Beer factory leak turns Japanese port red
The red water poses no danger to humans or the marine ecosystem, the beer company said (Photo: The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/AFP/Handout)

27 Jun 2023
TOKYO: Officials were left red-faced at a beer factory in Japan's Okinawa region on Tuesday (Jun 27), after a mishap turned a large body of water a sinister shade of scarlet.

A leak filled a port area in the city of Nago with red water, which one Twitter user described as looking "venomous".

Orion Breweries said water used for cooling, which contains a liquid called propylene glycol - dyed red with food colouring - had leaked from a factory in the area.

In a statement, it apologised for "causing enormous trouble and worry".

"We believe the leaked cooling water seeped through rainwater gutters into a river, and consequently turned the ocean red," the company said.

A leak filled a port area in the city of Nago with the luridly coloured water (Photo: The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/AFP/Handout)

The red water poses no danger to humans or the marine ecosystem, the Yomiuri newspaper also quoted the company as saying.

Okinawa is a subtropical island chain famed for its crystal blue waters and is popular with scuba divers.

"The red does look venomous, but it's a relief to learn it's just food colouring and not likely to cause major damage," wrote Twitter user Aresu.

Source: AFP/gs

