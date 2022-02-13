Logo
Beijing 2022 reports three new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel
Beijing 2022 reports three new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel

A worker on duty at the PCR testing facility at a hotel for journalists and officials inside the Thaiwoo Ski Resort during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb 13, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

13 Feb 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 01:12PM)
BEIJING: The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Sunday (Feb 13) that three new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb 12.

Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

One was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, and was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Source: Reuters/aj

