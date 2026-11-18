TOKYO: China is building a runway on another island in the disputed South China Sea that could significantly strengthen its military footprint in the strategic waterway, according to experts and satellite images seen by AFP.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis, and confrontations have occurred regularly with several Southeast Asian nations over control of the Paracel and Spratly islands.

Both island chains are essentially made up of reefs and outcrops, but analysts say China has been steadily reclaiming land and building infrastructure to gain military control of the sea.

Beijing late last year began large-scale dredging and reclaiming land at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Lowy Institute said in recent detailed reports, citing satellite images.

Lowell Bautista, author of the Lowy Institute report, told AFP that China transformed the reef in 10 months from one of its smallest Paracel outposts into an island that can rival its largest atoll.

The nearly 3km runway on Antelope Reef would be Beijing's second in the Paracels and - together with infrastructure on the Spratly Islands and on Hainan island - helps "create an integrated network of runways, harbours and sensors stretching across the sea", Bautista said.

China and Vietnam fought a brief but bloody skirmish over the Paracels in 1974. More than 70 Vietnamese soldiers were killed and China has had de facto control over the islands since then.

The runway is a similar size to an airstrip on the Paracels' Woody Island and three others across the Spratlys, according to CSIS.

Analysts say Antelope - which is around 6km along its northwest-southeast axis - could become one of China's most important outposts in the South China Sea, potentially helping Beijing limit the access of US and allied naval forces in the event of conflict.

China says the development of the Paracel Islands, which it adds have a small resident population of mostly fishers, is for civilian purposes.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in March that China's land reclamation activities there are "necessary construction" for "improving living and working conditions on the islands and growing the local economy".