Xi's 'Chinese Dream' flickers in one Beijing neighbourhood

BEIJING: Wu has staked out his patch of the Chinese Dream. Married with a second child on the way, he has a Beijing apartment and a car paid for by a tech job with a comfortable salary.

He has even jumped the fence of China's restrictive residency rules to move from eastern Shandong province to the capital, near the middle-class neighbourhood of Shangdi.

"Things are going pretty well," the fresh-faced thirty-something says with a smile.

His ascent through the hurly-burly of China's competitive capital has broadly tracked the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

It is 10 years since Xi unveiled the "Chinese Dream", a grand vision to restore the country's global influence through a collective struggle for prosperity, power and glory - steered by the Communist Party.

Its achievements include pulling tens of millions from poverty into an economy fizzing on tech, manufacturing supply chains and the breathless energy of 1.4 billion people.

That has brought new freedoms and opportunities, alongside unexpected challenges for a party primed for control and self-preservation.

"Everyone has their own ideals, aspirations and dreams," Xi said in a speech on Nov 29, 2012, shortly after he was made party general secretary.

"In my opinion, realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the greatest Chinese Dream."

But as Xi prepares for the party to anoint him for an unprecedented third term in office, some say that dream is losing definition.

Even in Shangdi, anxiety lurks behind the baubles of affluence.

Workers struggle with burnout and the soaring costs of housing and childcare, as well as the social pressures of marriage - all in an economy weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expectations for the future are changing, with potentially profound implications for China's direction.

"People are chasing different things from what they used to," says 29-year-old Anna Chen, who works for another tech firm in Shangdi.