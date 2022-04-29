Beijing closes more venues as authorities ramp up COVID-19 contact tracing

BEIJING: China's capital Beijing closed more gyms, malls, cinemas and apartment blocks on Friday (Apr 29), with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

In the capital, Chaoyang district, the first to undergo mass testing this week, started the last of three rounds of screening on Friday among its 3.5 million residents. Most other districts are due for their third round of tests on Saturday.

Chaoyang, accounting for the biggest share of cases in Beijing's current outbreak, stepped up measures to curb transmissions as it declared more neighbourhoods to be at risk.

People who had recently visited venues in such areas have received text messages telling them to stay put until they get their test results.

"Hello citizens! You have recently visited the beef noodles & braised chicken shop in Guanghui Li community," one such text read. "Please report to your compound or hotel immediately, stay put and wait for the notification of nucleic acid testing."

"If you violate the above requirements and cause the epidemic situation to spread, you will bear legal responsibility."

At test sites, staffers with blue aprons urged people queuing to be tested to observe a 2m social distancing rule as loud-hailers reminded crowds to keep their masks on.

Additional apartment blocks were sealed and certain spas, KTV lounges, gyms, cinemas and libraries, and at least two shopping malls closed on Friday, while couriers and food delivery staff were refused entry to some residential compounds.

Companies such as JD.com, an e-commerce platform, have been striving to keep residents well supplied.

The head of one of its logistics centres on the outskirts of Beijing, 32-year-old Ming Tang, said delivery volumes have increased by 65 per cent since the first cases emerged on Apr 22, and 80 per cent of the parcels are food-related.

"The effort of delivering parcels on time and long working hours put a lot of pressure on our couriers," he said.

Beijing reported 49 cases on Apr 28, versus 50 the previous day.