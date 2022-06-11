Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID-19 outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing

BEIJING: China's capital Beijing is facing an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak connected to a bar, a government spokesman warned on Saturday (Jun 11), as the commercial hub of Shanghai began mass testing to contain a jump in cases tied to a popular beauty salon.

The warning followed a renewed tightening of COVID-19 curbs in Beijing since Thursday, with at least two districts - including its most populous, Chaoyang - closing certain entertainment venues after a flare-up in a busy neighbourhood known for its nightlife, shopping and streets of embassies.

While China's infection rate is low by global standards, President Xi Jinping has doubled down on a zero-COVID policy that authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus.

So far the country of 1.4 billion has seen a total of just 5,226 fatalities.

The latest cases in Beijing were linked to a drinking establishment known as Heaven Supermarket Bar. Infections have since surged, with Beijing saying on Saturday that all of the 61 new cases uncovered in the city on Friday had either visited the bar or had links to it.

"The recent outbreak of cases related to Heaven Supermarket Bar is strongly explosive in nature and widespread in scope, and the composition of the individuals involved is also complex," Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing municipal government, said at a news briefing.

The capital reported 46 new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday as of 3pm local time, health official Liu Xiaofeng told the same briefing. All cases were discovered among individuals already in isolation or under observation, Liu said. The city did not announce new curbs at the briefing.

So far a total of 115 cases and 6,158 close contacts linked to the bar have been reported, throwing the city of 22 million back into a state of anxiety.

Less than two weeks ago, Beijing had relaxed COVID-19 curbs imposed to fight a major outbreak that began in April.

With the COVID-19 resurgence, the sprawling Universal Beijing Resort - a theme park on the city's outskirts - late on Friday rescinded a plan to reopen, saying it would remain closed until further notice. Three of its workers had visited the Heaven Supermarket bar, according to Beijing authorities.

Many neighbourhoods in the capital have been put under lockdown, with residents told to remain at home.

