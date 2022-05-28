Logo
Asia

Beijing to relax COVID-19 curbs in some areas
Beijing to relax COVID-19 curbs in some areas
A woman wearing a face mask walks past people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, China on May 27, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
28 May 2022 05:55PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 05:55PM)
SHANGHAI: Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life, city officials said on Saturday (May 28).

Fangshan and Shunyi districts can shift from work-from-home to normal mode, the officials told a news conference.

Public transportation including buses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen in some areas.

But the city will hold off resumption for businesses including tutoring, Internet cafes and karaoke bars, the government said.

Beijing has reported 1,716 COVID-19 infections from April 22 through Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Source: Reuters

