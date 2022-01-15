Beijing reports first local Omicron case as China battles COVID-19 clusters

BEIJING: The Chinese capital Beijing on Saturday (Jan 15) reported its first locally transmitted infection of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant, according to state media, just weeks ahead of its staging of the Olympic Winter Games.

State television reported on Saturday that the new infection had been identified as the Omicron strain.

The case was discovered in the capital's Haidian district, home to many tech company headquarters, Pang Xinghuo, an official at the city's disease control authority, told a news briefing.

Lab testing found "mutations specific to the Omicron variant" in the person, he added.

Officials have sealed up the infected person's residential compound and workplace, and collected 2,430 samples for testing from people linked to the two locations, a Haidian district official said.

The detection of the Omicron variant Beijing came as cities across the country ratchet up viral vigilance ahead of the Winter Olympics, due to start Feb 4.

Authorities have also warned that Omicron adds to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission as more people travel across the country and return to China from overseas for the Chinese New Year holiday starting at the end of the month.

Many local governments have advised residents not to leave town unnecessarily during the holiday, while dozens of international and domestic flights have been suspended.