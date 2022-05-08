As Beijing COVID-19 outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests becoming routine

BEIJING: Millions of Beijing residents queued up for another round of COVID-19 tests on Sunday (May 8) as China's capital seeks to trace and isolate every infection to contain a small but stubborn outbreak - and avoid a Shanghai-type prolonged lockdown.

Strict COVID-19 curbs in Beijing, Shanghai and dozens of other major cities across China are taking a psychological toll on its people, weighing on the world's second-largest economy and disrupting global supply chains and international trade.

But Chinese authorities are unwavering in their commitment to stamp out the coronavirus, rather than live with COVID-19 like many countries that are easing or ditching virus measures. Last week the authorities threatened action against critics of the zero-COVID policy.

Most of the 25 million people in the commercial hub of Shanghai, China's most populous city, had been confined to their housing compounds for more than a month. Many complain of not being able to get food or to access emergency healthcare or other basic services.

Parts of Shanghai have seen their risk levels officially downgraded to the point where government rules would in theory allow them to leave their residences.

But while some were allowed out for brief walks or grocery trips, most were still stuck behind the locked gates of their compounds, causing widespread frustration and occasionally leading to rare altercations with hazmat-suited authorities.

Beijing was desperate to avoid such drama, relentlessly working to track and isolate infections.

On Sunday, residents lined up for another round of tests in the Chaoyang, Fangshan and Fengtai districts and small parts of others where infections had been detected over the past two weeks.

It has become an almost daily routine in the capital. Even if they are not subject to the mass tests, many still need to show a recent negative result to get to work or enter various venues.