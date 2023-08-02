Beijing rains heaviest since records began 140 years ago: Weather service

BEIJING: Rains that pummelled Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city's weather service said on Wednesday (Aug 2).

"The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8mm, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said, adding it was the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years".

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, following its battering of the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.