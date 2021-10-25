Beijing marathon postponed as China battles Delta COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING: The Beijing marathon this weekend has been postponed until further notice, organisers said, as China seeks to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak and return to zero cases ahead of the Winter Olympics.

China reported 39 new domestic infections on Monday (Oct 25), in an outbreak spread by a travelling group of tourists in the latest test of the country's zero-tolerance approach with just over 100 days until the start of the Games.

Organisers of Beijing's marathon said in a statement dated Sunday that the run would be postponed until further notice "in order to prevent the risk of the epidemic spreading (and) effectively protect the health and safety of the majority of runners, staff and residents".

There were about 30,000 people expected to take part on Oct 31.

The Wuhan marathon, which was due to have taken place Sunday, was also cancelled at short notice amid worries over the coronavirus resurgence.