Beijing Omicron case prompts temple closures, queues for COVID-19 tests

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Jan 16) reported 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Jan 15, including the first Omicron case in Beijing, just weeks from the Feb 4 start of the city's Winter Olympic Games and the country's Lunar New Year holiday.

That was down from 104 comparable cases a day earlier, as the outbreak in the northwestern city of Xian winds down after strict lockdowns.

But the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been detected in at least five provinces and municipalities, prompting cities to impose curbs to stop its spread and threatening to further undercut slowing economic growth.

On Saturday, the capital Beijing reported the first local infection of the Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year.

China has not said how many Omicron cases it has detected in total.

About 13,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Haidian district where the case was discovered, but none of the results came back positive, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, cited official data as saying on Sunday.

However, some religious sites in the city were already being closed to visitors as a precautionary measure.

Lama Temple, a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in central Beijing, said on Sunday it was closing down for an unspecified period due to the COVID-19 epidemic and control measures.