Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Beijing presses on with mass COVID-19 testing as locked-down Shanghai seethes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Beijing presses on with mass COVID-19 testing as locked-down Shanghai seethes

Beijing presses on with mass COVID-19 testing as locked-down Shanghai seethes

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs samples from residents at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site amid a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

27 Apr 2022 12:45PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 12:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The second round of COVID-19 testing in Beijing's largest district began on Wednesday (Apr 27), with this week's campaign to screen most of the Chinese capital's 22 million residents so far detecting less than three dozen new infections a day.

Beijing residents have rushed to stock up on food and other supplies as the city races to stop a nascent outbreak and avert a city-wide lockdown like that which has paralysed Shanghai for the past month, leaving some in the Chinese commercial hub of 25 million venting extreme frustration.

Authorities in the capital have so far focused on early mass testing, whereas Shanghai waited for about a month before launching a city-wide screening campaign.

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a man at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site in front of an office building in Xicheng district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

In Beijing, Shi Wei, 53, a retiree, said he was encouraged by the city's low caseload so far, but nervous.

"These past two days every time I go to the supermarket there are lots of people, so I just turn around and leave, as I feel slightly unsafe," he said. "I can understand the panic, given what happened in Shanghai."

Beijing screened the more than 3.5 million residents of its Chaoyang district on Monday, all of whom are due for new tests on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 16 million from other districts were also screened and will be re-tested on Thursday.

It was unclear what percentage of those tests led to the detection of Beijing's 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, compared with the previous day's 33. No deaths have been recorded so far.

As of 8.00 pm on Monday, the results from 526,457 samples from Chaoyang available at the time came in negative. Officials have yet to publish all the results from Monday's test.

Related:

MONTH-LONG ISOLATION

Meanwhile, Shanghai reported 48 new deaths on Apr 26, down from 52 the day before. That takes the official death toll to 238, all reported from Apr 17 onwards, although many residents have said relatives or friends died after catching COVID-19 as early as March, casting doubt over the statistics.

The city's new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases fell to 11,956 from 15,319 the day before, with symptomatic infections dipping to 1,606 from 1,661.

Cases outside quarantined areas dropped to 171 from 217. Other cities that have been under lockdown began easing restrictions once such cases hit zero.

Shanghai's prolonged isolation has fuelled frustration over lost income, family separation and quarantine conditions, as well as access to health services and food. For many, the regular tests present the only chance to open their front doors.

"This whole April, up to now, we have done 16 nucleic acid tests - this costs a huge amount of taxpayer's money," one Shanghai resident said in a post on the WeChat social media platform.

The outbreak has caused severe economic damage to China's most populous city. Shanghai's economy grew 3.1 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, significantly less than the 4.8 per cent growth at national level, and less than half the 8.1 per cent growth seen for the whole of 2021.

Hundreds of factories have been allowed to resume operations, mostly with a small number of workers sleeping on site, with state media giving ample air time to the reopening of US carmaker Tesla's plant in Shanghai last week.

But industry bodies say most factories are struggling to produce much as workers remain stuck at home, trucks linger in parking lots, and orders of components from contractors in the same situation are not being fulfilled.

In Shanghai's finance sector, the biggest in mainland China, thousands of bankers, traders and investors are confined to their homes and struggling with basic needs.

Many say they are prepared to move back to other financial centres including Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, where the COVID-19 situation has stabilised somewhat after ripping through the majority of its population earlier in the year.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

China COVID-19 testing Shanghai

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us