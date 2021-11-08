Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Beijing says US spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Beijing says US spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'

Beijing says US spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

08 Nov 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China on Monday (Nov 8) labelled the charges against a Chinese citizen convicted in the United States of stealing trade secrets as "pure fabrication".

The US Justice Department said on Friday that Xu Yanjun had been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies.

"The allegation is pure fabrication," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

"We demand that the US handle the case according to the law and in a just manner to ensure the rights and interests of the Chinese citizen."

Related:

Xu was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage, in addition to a count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

Xu faces a maximum 60 years in prison and fines totalling more than US$5 million, according to a press release. He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge.

Going back as far as 2013, Xu was accused of using multiple aliases to carry out economic espionage and steal trade secrets on behalf of China. Multiple US aviation and aerospace companies, including GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, were his targets, the release said.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

China United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us