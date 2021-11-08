Beijing says US spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'

SHANGHAI: China on Monday (Nov 8) labelled the charges against a Chinese citizen convicted in the United States of stealing trade secrets as "pure fabrication".

The US Justice Department said on Friday that Xu Yanjun had been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies.

"The allegation is pure fabrication," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

"We demand that the US handle the case according to the law and in a just manner to ensure the rights and interests of the Chinese citizen."