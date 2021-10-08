Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

BEIJING: China on Friday (Oct 8) condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.

The delegation, led by former French defence minister Alain Richard, arrived on the self-ruled democratic island on Wednesday for a five-day visit despite warnings from China.

Richard called Taiwan a "country" during a speech after a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, in a move that infuriated Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and baulks at the official use of the name Taiwan or any reference to it as a country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".

Zhao said Richard's use of the term "country" had "blatantly violated" international practice, and he urged France to "respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

In a speech after he was conferred a top medal of honour by Tsai, Richard said Taiwan's de facto embassy in Paris has been doing "a very good job in representing your country".