Beijing to test 20 million for COVID-19 as lockdown jitters grow

BEIJING: Residents across Beijing joined growing lines of people waiting to be screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday (Apr 26) after the Chinese capital overnight ramped up plans for mass-testing to 20 million people and fuelled worries about a looming lockdown.

Amid comparisons with Shanghai, where more than 1,000 cases were reported in March before widespread curbs were finally imposed on 26 million people, many in Beijing flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and supplies fearing sudden localised lockdowns.

Authorities on Tuesday started to close some gyms, theatres and tourist sites, the day after Beijing began testing the residents of its most populous district, Chaoyang. By end-Monday, Beijing announced it would conduct tests on 10 other districts and one economic development zone by Saturday.

The Chinese capital reported 33 new locally transmitted cases for Apr 25, the city's health authority said on Tuesday, of which 32 were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. That was slightly higher than 19 community infections reported a day earlier.

Beijing's decision to now test roughly 20 million people came just days after tens of infections were found. In contrast, Shanghai waited for about a month and more than 1,000 cases before launching a city-wide mass testing drive in early April.

"To resolutely curb the risk of the spread of the epidemic and effectively maintain the health of the citizens, it was decided to further expand the scope of regional screening on the basis of the tests done in Chaoyang district," a spokesman of Beijing's municipal government said on Monday night.