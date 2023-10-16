Belt and Road Initiative boosts China's clout overseas, but concerns like debt-trap diplomacy remain: Observers

China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may have boosted the country’s global political clout, but doubts remain over the viability of the massive development strategy once hailed by Chinese President Xi Jinping as the “project of the century”.

Ten years have passed since China rolled out the infrastructure and investment project aimed at improving regional cooperation through better connectivity among countries lying on the ancient Silk Road and beyond.

The global initiative has helped pave the way for the expansion of China's worldwide reach, while also offering a golden opportunity for lower-income countries.

The Belt is a network of overland routes that serve as China's gateway across central and south Asia, the Middle East and into Europe, while the Road is made up of maritime lanes that connect the mainland to Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe.

The BRI was started in 2013, when Mr Xi highlighted the need to establish a new trade route modelled after the original Silk Road, which connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe.

It laid the building blocks for his legacy project, a massive infrastructure development network designed to re-route global trade.