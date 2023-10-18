China’s historic hub of Xi’an revitalised as key trading crossroad under Belt and Road Initiative

XI’AN: China’s former imperial capital of Xi’an has emerged as an important crossroad on the trading route from eastern China to central Asia with the development of the Beijing-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The city has seen the creation of new jobs and a boost in total imports and exports due to improved connectivity brought about by the multi-billion-dollar project, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

China marked the occasion by hosting a two-day forum in its capital Beijing attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which started on Tuesday (Oct 17).

It is the first major multilateral event since the start of the pandemic which China is hosting in relation to the BRI.