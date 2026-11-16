Bengaluru expands public transport, but poor connectivity keeps residents reliant on cars

BENGALURU: Despite already owning two cars, finance professional Shireesh Jacobs and his wife Shifrah, a small business owner, are considering buying a third.

For the Bengaluru couple, the decision is driven less by a desire to drive than by the lack of convenient public transport and concerns over road safety for their two teenage children.

"There isn’t really that much good local transport the way you might see overseas where you can walk, (and) within five minutes there is a tube station, you get down and take the metro. That is not the case here," Jacobs told CNA.

His workplace is about 30km from home, yet the drive can take between 90 minutes and two hours during peak traffic.