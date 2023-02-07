Bersatu lodges report with Malaysia's anti-graft agency against PH, BN for alleged 'lavish' GE15 campaign spending

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has lodged a report with the country's anti-graft agency against Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), accusing the two coalitions of "lavish" spending during the recent 15th General Election (GE15).

Puchong Bersatu chief Mohd Shukor Mustaffa said that PH and BN had used large quantities of posters and flags during the GE15 campaigning period, on top of holding grand talks.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Tuesday (Feb 7), Mr Shukor also claimed that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had used a "luxury helicopter" while campaigning during the elections.

Mr Anwar is the PH chairman.

"We hope that a comprehensive investigation by MACC can be carried out on PH and BN, especially against Anwar and his family," said Mr Shukor, adding that immediate action must be taken by the anti-graft agency.

Mr Shukor further questioned how Mr Anwar and his daughter, Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, are able to live lavishly despite not taking any pay in their posts as prime minister and senior economic and finance adviser to the prime minister respectively.

"Who funds them? Is there a tycoon backing the family?

"This raises questions on the true sources that fund PH and BN under the leadership of Anwar and Zahid," he said, referring to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is the deputy prime minister and BN chairman.

In a reference to the ongoing investigations against Bersatu which had its bank accounts frozen, Mr Shukor said that allegations against the party were only attempts by Mr Anwar and Ahmad Zahid at disadvantaging the party in the state elections set to be held in the coming months