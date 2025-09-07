Tensions flare at Bersatu meeting as former PM Muhyiddin slams plan to unseat him as party president

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday (Sep 6) slammed what he claimed are attempts by some Bersatu members to unseat him as president, as tensions flared at the opposition party’s annual general meeting.

A small group of Bersatu delegates heckled Muhyiddin towards the end of his speech at the meeting.

“I hear some are collecting signatures to topple the president. This action contradicts the party constitution,” he told delegates, as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.

“If the president can be toppled in this way, then the vice-presidents, division chiefs … even the supreme council can all be removed the same way,” Muhyiddin added as he told the delegates to “sabar” (be patient).

Local media reported that someone was then heard shouting “not true, Tan Sri”, before a small group chanted “turun, turun” (step down, step down) and “letak jawatan, Muhyiddin” (resign, Muhyiddin).

Meanwhile, most of the delegates responded with “kekal presiden” (maintain the president) and “hidup Tan Sri” (long live Tan Sri, which is an honorific title).

A brief scuffle then broke out in a section of the meeting hall at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, before party officials moved in to restore order.

The Star reported that amid the disruption, some delegates had stood on chairs and shouted while others staged a walkout of the hall.

Speaking at a press conference after the event, Muhyiddin said he did not know what happened exactly as he was focused on delivering his speech.

"But thankfully, it did not disrupt my speech and the proceedings continued smoothly," he said, as quoted by news outlet New Straits Times.

On whether any disciplinary action would be taken against those involved, he said that it would depend on the incident report by the party’s security officers.

"I don't want to pre-empt. Actions will be considered after reviewing the report," he added.

He also said that he remains confident in leading Bersatu.

"I was elected democratically last year, and my term runs for three years. Any change must be in accordance with the party constitution. I am not perturbed by what happened,” he said.

"To me, this is a small matter. What matters most is that Bersatu stays strong and united."

Muhyiddin, 78, served as prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021 and now chairs the Perikatan Nasional opposition coalition made up of Bersatu and several other parties.

In his address to Bersatu delegates, Muhyiddin urged them to stop bickering and focus on preparing for the country's 16th general election, which he believed would be held within the next two years even though it is due only by February 2028.

“We do not have much time to prepare the party for the coming general election. We must be united towards victory,” he said, as quoted by Malay Mail.

“Our victory in GE16 is no longer just about forming a government. It has become a patriotic demand and a heavy responsibility to rescue and restore the nation from the damage being done by this unity government,” he added, referring to the ruling Anwar Ibrahim administration.

Muhyiddin also reminded delegates to uphold party discipline, as he pointed to how once-powerful political parties had collapsed due to disunity.

“We must not be batu api or batu ronson. Those who love the party will not pit one against another. If there are disagreements, they should take the role of peacemakers,” he said, using the Malay idioms for troublemakers.

At the press conference later, he maintained that Bersatu is not divided despite the disruption during his speech.

"There are no camps in Bersatu. What is important is that we are always prepared for any situation, especially with the next general election due within two years,” he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

"Preparation for elections is part of our job, and we must stay focused on that."