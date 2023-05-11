Will Bhumjaithai party play political kingmaker after Thailand’s May 14 election?

KRABI: No single political party is expected to win enough seats at Thailand’s May 14 polls to form the government without a coalition, but one party could hold the key to tipping the scale, according to observers.

The Bhumjaithai party, led by deputy prime minister and health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is seen by voters as astute, savvy and moderate enough, without being threatening.

The party, founded in 2008, had already scored big by attracting some 40 Members of Parliament from other parties - the largest number of defectors to one political party.