Biden to be first US president to join ASEAN summit in four years

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday (Oct 26), the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.

The US embassy in Brunei told Reuters that Biden will lead the US delegation for the ASEAN-United States summit, part of a series of ASEAN leaders' meetings this week.

The United States has not joined the meetings at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-US meeting in Manila in 2017.

Analysts say Biden's meeting with the 10-nation bloc reflects his administration's efforts to engage allies and partners in a collective effort to push back against China.

They expect Biden to focus on collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate change, supply chains and infrastructure.

He is also expected to assure ASEAN that a recent US focus on engagement with India, Japan and Australia in the so-called Quad format and a deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines are not intended to supplant ASEAN's central role in the region.