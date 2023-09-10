Biden arrives in Vietnam to expand ties as China worries grow

HANOI: US President Joe Biden arrived in Vietnam on Sunday (Sep 10) to deepen cooperation between the two nations, with semiconductors and rare earth minerals expected to be a key focus for talks.

Biden flew from the G20 summit in New Delhi to meet the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Sunday to sign off on a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Hanoi's highest level of diplomatic ties.

The goal of the short visit mirrors Biden's time at the G20 gathering - shoring up support against Beijing's increasing diplomatic influence while securing supplies of strategically important resources from friendly countries.

The two sides are expected to announce new cooperation on semiconductors, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security advisor, told reporters.

They will also hold detailed talks on supplies of rare earth minerals used in the manufacture of high-tech devices such as smartphones and electric car batteries.

The United States has said Vietnam - with the world's second-largest deposits of rare earths after China - has a key role to play as it looks to source less from China after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.

Last month, Biden moved to restrict US investment in Chinese technology in sensitive areas including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.