Biden heads to Japan after warning on North Korea threat

SEOUL: President Joe Biden flies on Sunday (May 22) to Japan for the second leg of a trip intended to reinforce US leadership across Asia in the face of a rising China and dangerously unpredictable, nuclear-armed North Korea.

Biden is leaving South Korea, where he joined newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol for a series of meetings, including discussing expanded military exercises to counter Kim Jong Un's sabre rattling.

As officials from both countries warned that Kim could raise tensions with a nuclear weapon test while Biden is in the region, the US president said the democratic allies must deepen ties.

At a joint press conference with Yoon, Biden cited a global "competition between democracies and autocracies" and said the Asia-Pacific region is a key battleground.

"We talked in some length about the need for us to make this larger than just the United States, Japan, and Korea, but the entire Pacific and the South Pacific and Indo-Pacific. I think this is an opportunity," Biden said.

While China is the main US rival in that struggle, Biden illustrated the acute challenge from Russia when he signed a US$40 billion aid Bill late on Saturday to help Ukraine fight the invasion by Moscow's forces.

The Bill, passed earlier by Congress, was flown to Seoul so that Biden could make it law without having to wait for his return to Washington late next Tuesday.

Before leaving South Korea, Biden was meeting with the chairman of Hyundai to celebrate a decision by the auto giant to invest US$5.5 billion in an electric vehicle plant in the southern US state of Georgia.

He was also meeting with US and South Korean troops together with Yoon, a schedule that a senior White House official said was able to "reflect the truly integrated nature" of the countries' economic and military alliance.

In Japan, Biden will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Quad summit, bringing together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Also on Monday, Biden will unveil a major new US initiative for regional trade, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.