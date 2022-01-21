Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid mounting concerns

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday (Jan 21) to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China's growing might, North Korea's missiles and Russia's aims in Ukraine.

The online meeting, the first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan's prime minister in October followed this month's so-called "two-plus-two" discussions at which defense and foreign ministers from the longtime allies pledged increased cooperation against efforts to destabilise the Indo-Pacific region.

After the meeting, which lasted just under an hour and a half, Kishida said they had agreed to cooperate to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, to work closely on China and the North Korean missile issue and also to cooperate on Ukraine.

Kishida also said Japan would host a meeting of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India in the first half of this year with Biden visiting.

He said they also agreed to set up an economic version of a "two plus two" meeting at the ministerial level to promote Japan-US economic cooperation.

In a tweet, Biden said it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance — the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."