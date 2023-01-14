Biden, Kishida tout more muscular Japanese military role

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida touted Tokyo's beefed-up military posture during White House talks Friday (Jan 13) as part of a deepening alliance to maintain stability in the increasingly tense Asia-Pacific.

Hosting Kishida in the Oval Office, Biden said the countries' "shared democratic values are the source of our strength, the source of our alliance".

He said they would be discussing "modernising our military alliance" and welcomed "Japan's historic increase in defense spending and new national security strategy".

"Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and more importantly to Japan's defense," Biden said.