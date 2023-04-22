Biden to pledge steps to deter nuclear attack on South Korea: Officials

WASHINGTON: At a summit next week with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol, United States President Joe Biden will pledge "substantial" steps to underscore his country's commitment to deter a North Korean nuclear attack on South Korea.

"We are working extraordinarily and intensively with the South Koreans to take the necessary steps to buttress both public perception and the reality of our commitments," a senior US official told Reuters on Friday (Apr 21) ahead of Yoon's summit with Biden next Wednesday.

The official said it ranked as one of the greatest US achievements that a number of Indo-Pacific countries that could have built nuclear weapons had chosen not to because of the protection of the so-called US nuclear umbrella.

"We have been very clear that our commitment to that nuclear deterrent stands, is ironclad for South Korea," said the official, who did not want to be identified by name.

"President Biden will ... be talking substantial steps to underscore that, to update it, to make clear that everyone has little doubt of our commitment to standing with South Korea, even in the face of provocation from North Korea, saber-rattling from Russia, and frankly ambitions for a nuclear buildup on the part of China," he said.

Yoon's week-long state visit from Monday comes at a time when more South Koreans say their country should develop its nuclear arsenal to guard against attack by nuclear-armed North Korea and its expanding arsenal of missiles and bombs.

The official did not elaborate except to say the moves would involve "a variety of things from certain kinds of computations, more with respect to our actual activities, and some high-level engagements between the United States and South Korea".

In a poll released on Apr 6 by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, 64.3 per cent of South Koreans supported developing nuclear weapons with 33.3 per cent opposed.

The survey showed 52.9 per cent of South Koreans were confident the US would use nuclear weapons to defend South Korea in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea.

But the number dropped to 43.1 per cent when respondents were asked if they thought the US would risk its safety to defend South Korea, with 54.2 per cent saying the US would not take such risks.