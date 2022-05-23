Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan

TOKYO: US President Joe Biden said on Monday (May 23) he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan, rallying support on his first trip to Asia since taking office for US opposition to China's growing assertiveness across the region.

Biden's comments appeared to be a departure from existing US policy of so-called strategic ambiguity on its position on the self-governed island that China considers its territory and says is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States.

When asked by a reporter in Tokyo if the United States would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China, the president answered: "Yes."

"That's the commitment we made ... We agree with a one-China policy. We've signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there. But the idea that, that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate."

He added that it was his expectation that such an event would not happen or be attempted.

While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

Biden made a similar comment about defending Taiwan in October. At that time, a White House spokesperson said Biden was not announcing any change in US policy.

On Monday, a White House official said that there was no change in US policy towards Taiwan.

"As the President said, our policy has not changed," said the White House official, who declined to be named.

"He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself."

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it welcomed and thanked Biden and the US government for reaffirming their commitment to the island, adding that the government will continue to boost its defence and deepen cooperation with countries including the United States and Japan to protect its safety.

The comments about Taiwan are likely to overshadow the centerpiece of Biden's visit, the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for US engagement with Asia.

His visit also includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the "Quad" group of countries.

Worries about China's growing might and the possibility that it could invade Taiwan have emboldened Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on defence, eroding some of the traditional wariness among many Japanese about taking a more robust defence posture.