Biden says US considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON: The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday (Nov 18), a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices.

"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of US officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb 4 to Feb 20.

Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.