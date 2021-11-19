Logo
Biden says US considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the Beijing 2022 logo that is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

19 Nov 2021 04:03AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 04:03AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday (Nov 18), a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices.

"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of US officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb 4 to Feb 20.

Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.

Source: Reuters/nh

