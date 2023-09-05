Biden trip offers little hope to 'desperate' Vietnam activists

HANOI: Tried in secret for "abusing democratic freedoms" and detained in a psychiatric hospital, journalist Le Anh Hung knows well the price of standing up to Vietnam's communist government.

A noted critic of the Vietnamese state, Hung, 50, spent three years held against his will in a psychiatric facility before being put on trial without the knowledge of his family and sentenced to five years in jail.

Hung was charged with the anti-state provision of "abusing democratic freedoms" after he says he accused several top leaders of serious crimes. The details of his alleged crimes however have not been made public.

The former blogger for US-funded Voice of America was released in July and later told AFP of his experiences at the hands of the government, which tolerates no dissent to one-party rule.

"They tried to force me to take medicine. I refused," he said of his time on the psychiatric ward.

"But they tied my hands, my legs and even my shoulders to a bed, then they injected me."

US President Joe Biden visits Vietnam on Sunday pushing closer ties as Washington seeks to reduce its reliance on China.

But while Biden has often criticised Beijing's human rights record, he has largely stayed quiet on Vietnam, and campaigners are not hopeful he will use his visit to press the issue.

Vietnam's rights record is "dire in virtually all areas", according to Human Rights Watch.