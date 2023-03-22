Biden, Trudeau to talk Ukraine, defense spending, Haiti in Ottawa

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will make a long-delayed visit to close ally Canada this week to express unity on Ukraine and the environment, but is unlikely to make much progress on tougher trade disputes, sources said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

Biden will be in the capital Ottawa on Thursday and Friday to address Parliament and meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

US presidents traditionally make their first international trip to Canada but delays - in part caused by COVID-19 - mean Biden has already visited almost 20 other nations first. He held his first bilateral meeting as president with Trudeau, albeit virtually.

US and Canadian sources said no significant announcements were likely, with both leaders expected to agree to continue working on areas where they differ - such as defense spending, the crisis in Haiti and a dairy trade dispute.

Top of mind in Ottawa is Biden's push to boost manufacturing in the US, an economy 10 times the size of Canada's.

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year includes massive incentives to invest in green industries in the US, forcing Canada to try to make up the difference with investments of its own.