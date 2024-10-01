Biden urged Lebanon truce, US official says Israeli incursion could be imminent

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire in Lebanon on Monday (Sep 30) but a US official said Israeli troop deployments suggested a ground incursion against Hezbollah militants could be imminent.

Asked about reports that Israeli ground troops were preparing to move into southern Lebanon, Biden told reporters that he was "comfortable with them (Israel) stopping".

Several top aides reinforced Biden's call for a ceasefire by urging a diplomatic resolution to the violence to allow tens of thousands of displaced Israelis and Lebanese to return to their homes along the border.