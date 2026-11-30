KARACHI: For years, Dubai’s property market was considered a safe haven for wealthy Pakistanis looking to protect their money from economic and political uncertainty at home.

“Those who do not consider (their wealth) safe in Pakistan park it somewhere else,” Shamsul Islam Khan, a businessman and former vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told CNA.

Pakistanis were the third-largest source of property buyers in Dubai in 2025, according to brokerage Betterhomes.

A 2024 investigation by local publication Dawn and international reporting partners estimated that about 22,000 Pakistanis owned residential properties in Dubai, potentially worth over US$12.5 billion that year.

But the US-Israel war with Iran has shaken that appeal.

The threat of missile and drone attacks has challenged Dubai's reputation for security, prompting some Pakistani investors to reconsider sending fresh capital to the emirate, said Hassan Bakhshi, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).