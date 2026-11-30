‘The big investors are afraid’: US-Iran war prompts Pakistanis to rethink Dubai property bets
The war has shaken Dubai's reputation as a safe haven for Pakistani wealth, drawing fresh interest to Karachi's rising property market. Experts tell CNA the country’s investors are increasingly reconsidering where to put new funds rather than pulling out existing investments.
KARACHI: For years, Dubai’s property market was considered a safe haven for wealthy Pakistanis looking to protect their money from economic and political uncertainty at home.
“Those who do not consider (their wealth) safe in Pakistan park it somewhere else,” Shamsul Islam Khan, a businessman and former vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told CNA.
Pakistanis were the third-largest source of property buyers in Dubai in 2025, according to brokerage Betterhomes.
A 2024 investigation by local publication Dawn and international reporting partners estimated that about 22,000 Pakistanis owned residential properties in Dubai, potentially worth over US$12.5 billion that year.
But the US-Israel war with Iran has shaken that appeal.
The threat of missile and drone attacks has challenged Dubai's reputation for security, prompting some Pakistani investors to reconsider sending fresh capital to the emirate, said Hassan Bakhshi, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).
Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and commercial centre, is emerging as one potential destination, said industry experts.
Residential plot prices in Karachi have risen 24 per cent over the past year and 83 per cent over two years, according to property platform Zameen.com, reflecting a sharp recovery after years of sluggish activity.
But industry experts told CNA that Pakistani property owners in Dubai were reluctant to sell at a loss, leaving it unclear whether the war would trigger a lasting shift in investment preferences or merely a temporary pause in new investments.
WAR, VISA FEARS DENT DUBAI'S INVESTMENT APPEAL
Investors have been drawn to Dubai's business-friendly environment, favourable taxation and fewer bureaucratic hurdles.
Dubai's property market has shown signs of a sustained slowdown since the conflict began, with real estate transaction volumes falling 38 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, according to property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell.
“The big investors are afraid that the situation will get worse,” businessman Khan said.
Zulfiqar Alam, chief executive of Pakistan Housing Finance Company, said Dubai had also been a convenient investment destination for Pakistanis working elsewhere in the Middle East.
For someone based in Saudi Arabia, for instance, investing in Dubai property was relatively straightforward because of its proximity, established property market and investment infrastructure, said industry experts.
The war, coupled with difficulties obtaining UAE visas, had also raised concerns among Pakistani investors about their ability to access and manage their properties, experts said.
However, selling existing properties is not necessarily straightforward.
Raheel Tariq, a Dubai-based property investor and senior manager at a private bank, said many UAE properties were financed through mortgages, making it difficult for investors to sell, settle outstanding loans and transfer the proceeds home.
Alam also pointed to weaker resale prices and difficulties finding buyers, which had made some investors reluctant to sell at a loss.
More significantly, funds previously earmarked for Dubai are now staying in Pakistan.
Industry experts said some investors with cash on hand or proceeds from completed deals were holding back from reinvesting in Dubai. Others were exploring markets such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, but lacked the established networks they had built in the UAE.
WHY INVESTORS ARE BETTING ON KARACHI
Karachi offers a familiar investment environment, established business networks and opportunities for substantial property investment, said experts.
ABAD's Bakhshi said investors were particularly interested in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area - one of Karachi's more established property markets - where ownership records and transfers follow a relatively structured system.
That is especially appealing in a city where disputed land titles, construction delays and unfinished projects have long plagued property investment.
Residential plot prices in DHA rose 33 per cent in the six months to September, outpacing the 11 per cent increase across Karachi, according to Zameen.com.
For 54-year-old communications specialist Khurrum Zia Khan, the surge has complicated plans to buy a family home.
“We sold our family house and wanted to buy a new house in DHA,” he said.
But between January and May, prices for the 900-square-foot plot his family was considering surged more than 70 per cent, from 35 million Pakistani rupees (US$125,000) to 60 million rupees.
He eventually bought property on the outskirts of Karachi instead.
Alam said the high cost of setting up and running manufacturing businesses in Pakistan, coupled with volatility in gold and stock markets, had made established housing developments and industrial land more attractive to some investors.
Interest was also growing in established residential neighbourhoods in Lahore, he added.
But Karachi's property market had begun recovering even before the Iran war, said Muhammad Shafi Jakvani, founder and chief executive of real estate brokerage Citi Associates.
After years of sluggish activity, prices began rising in 2024 and 2025, with the conflict giving the recovery a further boost.
Property investor Tariq said lower interest rates and cuts in property transaction taxes had also drawn local investors back to the market after years of depressed prices.
Jakvani said the bigger shift was not capital returning from Dubai, but money previously earmarked for the emirate now staying in Pakistan.
He cited an ageing residential building in Karachi's upscale Bath Island neighbourhood that a developer had bought for redevelopment. Its 18 apartments, previously valued at around 60 million Pakistani rupees each, reportedly fetched about 150 million rupees apiece as land prices rose.
Jakvani said the property's overall value had climbed from about 2 billion rupees earlier in the year to 3 billion rupees by September.
Investor interest was extending beyond vacant plots to established residential properties and commercial land, he added.
WILL PAKISTANI INVESTORS RETURN TO DUBAI?
Despite the uncertainty caused by the war, Dubai retains advantages that Pakistan may struggle to match, including an established international property market, foreign-currency assets and access to global financial services, experts said.
Mohammad Asad, a real estate agent at Citi Associates, said Pakistani investors with longstanding personal and business ties to Dubai were unlikely to abandon the emirate.
He expects some to return once conditions stabilise, as investors weigh security, property valuations and potential returns across markets.
For those who have already built their lives in Dubai, however, the decision is not simply about which property market offers the best returns.
"Someone who has lived in Dubai for 10 to 15 years - it is not easy to bring him back to his country. He will stay there," Asad said.