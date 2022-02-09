China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate

BEIJING: The sudden death of a young employee at a Chinese Internet giant has reignited a debate about the gruelling culture of overtime work in China's tech industry, with the firm describing his passing as a "wake-up call".

China's Internet lit up this week over the brain haemorrhage death of a 25-year-old content moderator who had worked throughout a week-long public holiday for short-video streaming site Bilibili.

Bilibili confirmed the employee's death in a statement late on Tuesday (Feb 8) and said that they had apologised to his family.

"The death of this excellent worker is not only an enormous loss to the company, but has also served as a wake-up call to us," Bilibili wrote, identifying the man only by his online username.

"We should make active improvements in checking up on the physical health of employees to prevent similar tragedies from happening again," the statement added.

The incident follows a spate of sudden deaths of young tech employees in recent years, which have sparked debate over the industry's notorious "996" culture of working 12 hours per day, six days a week - previously endorsed by entrepreneurs including Alibaba founder Jack Ma.