Bill Gates in China to meet President Xi: Sources

HONG KONG: Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Jun 16) during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed they would meet, without providing details.

The sources did not say what the two might discuss. Gates tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019 and that he would meet with partners who had been working on global health and development challenges with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.