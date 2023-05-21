Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Black panther dies after being hit by car in Malaysia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Black panther dies after being hit by car in Malaysia

Black panther dies after being hit by car in Malaysia

An adult male panther dies after being hit by a car at Simpang Pertang in Malaysia on May 20, 2023). (Photos: Twitter/jnmalaysia)

21 May 2023 01:25PM (Updated: 21 May 2023 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEREMBAN: An adult male panther died after being hit by a car at Simpang Pertang in Malaysia on Saturday (May 20) afternoon.

Jelebu district police chief Maslan Udin said a multi-purpose vehicle hit the 40kg animal at 2pm. The car was driven by a 38-year-old man, who was travelling from Seremban to Kuala Klawang with his family.

"As the vehicle was making a right turn down the hill, a panther suddenly crossed from the right side of the road, causing the man to hit the animal as he had no time to swerve.

"As a result, the panther managed to make its way to a nearby drain about 4m away but died at that location. The man and his family did not suffer any injuries," the police chief said in a statement.

He said the panther’s remains were handed over to the Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks for further action.

The Malay Peninsula is home to the largest population of black panthers in the world, according to Panthera, an organisation devoted to the conservation of wild cats.

Source: Bernama/rj

Related Topics

Malaysia Car accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.