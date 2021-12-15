Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia after a member of the travelling press corps tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia, a State Department official said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and Blinken had expressed by phone his deep regret to the foreign minister of Thailand, where he was due to attend meetings on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The journalist tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and was self-isolating, the State Department said.

Blinken and senior staff have also been tested on all stops of his international tour including on arrival in Kuala Lumpur late on Tuesday and they all were negative, Price said.

The top US diplomat was in Jakarta on Tuesday before heading to Malaysia. He was due to continue on to Bangkok late on Wednesday ahead of meetings with Thai officials the following day.