Blinken expresses confidence in South Korea democratic process

SEOUL: South Korean investigators sought an extension of a warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed confidence in the key Asian ally's handling of the political turmoil.

Investigators probing Yoon over his Dec 3 martial law proclamation failed to serve an arrest warrant on Friday, blocked by presidential security service guards who formed a human chain to prevent access to Yoon.

The arrest warrant, the first for a sitting president, was due to expire at midnight on Monday (Sunday 11pm, Singapore time). Investigating authorities said in a statement on Monday they had requested an extension of the warrant in court, but declined to say how long the extension will last.

Yoon, who has been impeached over his martial law declaration, is also under criminal investigation for possible insurrection.

The brief six-hour martial law declaration plunged one of Asia's strongest democracies into uncharted territory with the impeachment of not only Yoon, but also the prime minister who become acting president.

Yoon's action drew a rare rebuke from officials in Washington including Blinken's deputy, Kurt Campbell, who has said it was "badly misjudged."